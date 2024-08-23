Singareni plans to enter lithium mining sector

The State government has reportedly asked the SCCL management to enter into the field of lithium mining as it would help the company in expanding its presence in other areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: With the Centre considering providing incentives to companies to establish lithium processing facilities in an effort to develop its lithium mining sector and bolster the supply of the EV battery metal in the country, State-owned coal mining company Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is reportedly planning to take part in the auction and secure a lithium block.

The State government has reportedly asked the SCCL management to enter into the field of lithium mining as it would help the company in expanding its presence in other areas. Recently, during a review meeting Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Singareni officials to make efforts to get into lithium mining and other critical mineral sectors. Lithium is a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), smartphones, and various other battery-operated electronic devices. Hence, the company sees a great future in it.

With the Centre keen to manufacture lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles locally, the Singareni was reportedly making efforts to bag lithium blocks. Corporate companies like Adani, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Himadri Chemicals, Dalmia Cement, Ultratech Cement and public sector companies like NLC India are showing interest in getting lithium blocks in the auction. The Centre has identified 20 lithium blocks in eight States across the country and preparations are being made to auction them. The eight States are Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Center expects to generate Rs. 45,000 crore revenue through the auction of lithium blocks.

Maiki South Mining Private Limited has bagged the country’s first lithium block in Katghora area located in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh in June.

Also referred to as “white gold,” lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is used in rechargeable batteries, which power not only laptops and mobile phones but also electric vehicles (EVs) — a crucial part of the world’s plan to tackle climate change. Lithium-ion batteries offer a longer life cycle as compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Chile is the top country in the world with 9.3 million tonnes of lithium deposits, followed by. Australia with 6.2 million tonnes of lithium reserves. India is in third place with 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits found in Jammu and Kashmir alone.