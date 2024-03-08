Singareni Power Plant awarded Best National Water Efficient Unit

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram said the Singareni Thermal Power Station had achieved the award among about 150 public and private sector power stations with a capacity of more than 500 MW .

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 09:34 PM

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram said the Singareni Thermal Power Station had achieved the award among about 150 public and private sector power stations with a capacity of more than 500 MW .

Hyderabad: The Singareni Thermal Power Station at Jaipur in Mancherial district received the Best National Water Efficient Unit Award at the second National Best Thermal Plants award ceremony organized by the prestigious Council of Enviro Excellence in New Delhi.

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram said the Singareni Thermal Power Station had achieved the award among about 150 public and private sector power stations with a capacity of more than 500 MW .

Also Read Maha Shivaratri: Temples of Lord Shiva brimmed with devotees in Adilabad

Generally, the Central Electricity Authority recommends a maximum consumption of three cubic meters of water for generating one megawatt of electricity per hour in thermal power plants, but due to the special measures taken by the Singareni Thermal Power Station and the technology used, it consumes only 2.8 cubic meters of water which is less than the prescribed standards for the production of megawatt electricity in an hour, he said.

The Singareni Thermal Power Center has already received several national awards for the many environmental friendly measures being taken by the management, he added.