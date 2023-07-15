Mega Medical Camp held at Singareni Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday organised a Multi Specialty Mega Medical Camp at Singareni Bhavan. Company director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram along with General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh inaugurated the mega medical champ.

Balaram said the company had modernized its healthcare systems and even made available health facilities to its employees through about 120 super specialty hospitals.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Balakotaiah said that prominent hospitals in Hyderabad participated in the mega medical camp and over 500 employees, neighborhood service staff and their family members working in Singareni Bhavan were examined during the medical camp.

Specialists and support staff from Hyderabad based Medicover, Wellness, Saujanya Dental, Win Vision, Vasavi hospital and BB Cancer Hospital participated in the health camp.