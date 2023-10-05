Singareni workers to get Dasara bonus on October 16

Each worker on an average will receive about Rs.1.53 lakh as bonus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers will receive their Dasara bonus on October 16. The company management has decided to distribute Rs.711 crore among workers as Dasara bonus, which is 32 percent of the total profit.

Each worker on an average will receive about Rs.1.53 lakh as bonus. In a statement issued here on Thursday, company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the bonus amount would be credited in the bank account of about 46,326 employees on October 16.

Underground mine workers would be paid a profit bonus of Rs.749.58 per day, those working in open cast mines and other surface branches would be paid at the rate of Rs.627.41 per day and those working in other departments and branches would be paid a bonus of Rs.578.69 per day, he said.

Around Rs.300 crore would be disbursed among workers as Diwali Bonus (Production Linked Reward Scheme Bonus) before the festival, he said.