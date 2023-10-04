Singareni to use green hydrogen to run STPP

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 08:49 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) management has decided to use green Hydrogen to operate the 1200 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) situated in Jaipur area of Mancherial district.

Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday directed the officials to take steps to use solar energy to produce hydrogen required to use in the STPP and examine the possibilities of setting up another green hydrogen plant. He also ordered the speedy completion of Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD), Methanol project undertaken in STPP and Geothermal project undertaken in Manuguru.

The 10 MW solar power plant and a 5 MW floating solar plant currently operational at the STPP premises, could be used to run the hydrogen plant, the CMD said.

The company currently produces hydrogen gas using thermal electricity and electrolysis chemical methods. The two 600 MW generators at the STPP use hydrogen as a coolant to reduce heat. For this, a hydrogen production center has been set up within the plant premises.

About 10,000 cubic meters of hydrogen gas is produced and consumed by this plant per year. At present the plant consumes 100 kilowatts of electricity and produces hydrogen gas.

