‘Siraj miyan’ ka jawab nahi

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 11:16 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj on Sunday entered record books with his fiery 6/21 spell that helped India crush Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch the eighth Asia Cup title. The pacer became the first Indian and fourth overall to take four wickets in an over. With his sizzling show, Siraj served notice that he is the one to watch out for when India gets down to business in over two weeks’ time when the World Cup kicks off in India.

However, his journey from the streets of First Lancer, Banjara Hills, to becoming one of the top bowlers is inspirational, if not jaw-dropping. Son of an autorickshaw driver, Siraj rose through the ranks with his sheer determination and hard work. Hailing from a lower-middle-class family, Siraj always faced financial struggles. His mother worked as a maid while his father drove an autorickshaw to support the family.

Having started bowling with a proper cricket ball as late as in 2015, he made his debut for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy in 2015-16 season. The very next season, he took 41 wickets and emerged top wicket-taker for Hyderabad, which later earned him an IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.

Though he made India debut in 2017 in the T20s against New Zealand, he struggled with form. He went back to the drawing board and worked on his bowling. While taking time to cement his place in both ODIs and Tests, once settled, he became vital in the Indian bowling department in all the three formats. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of the team with injuries, the 29-year-old shouldered the responsibilities to perfection.

Siraj’s leadership qualities came to the fore when he led an inexperienced Indian bowling attack in India’s historic 2-1 victory over Australia in 2021. Despite losing his father during the tour, he stayed in Australia and played a vital role in India’s triumph. On Sunday, Siraj also showed his kind heart when he gave his Player of the Match cash reward to the groundsmen for their hard work.