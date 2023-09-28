| Sircilla Police Nab Person For Growing Cannabis In Backyard Of His House

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla police arrested a person for growing cannabis in the backyard of his house in Indiranagar of Thangallpalli mandal on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Sircilla rural police led by CI Sadan Kumar checked the house of Hyder and found 31 cannabis saplings being grown there. The plants were sized in the presence of Revenue officials.

SI Venkateshwarlu, ASI Muquit, Constables Srinivas, Narender, Karthik, Khareem, Abbas and Ramprasad participated in the raid.

