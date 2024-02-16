Sircilla Rajaiah appointed as Finance Commission chairman

Malkud Ramesh from Vikarabad, Sankepally Sudheer Reddy from Suryapet and Nehru Naik Malothu from Mahabubabad were appointed as Members of the Commission.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Former MP Siricilla Rajaiah has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Finance Commission for a period of two years.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued orders to this effect on Friday.