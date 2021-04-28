Sircilla: Yellareddypet MEO Rajaiah dies of Covid

Rajaiah received district, state and national level best teacher awards for his efforts to protect government schools

By | Published: 8:30 pm 8:56 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Manku Rajaiah (51), Mandal Education Officer, Yellareddypet mandal, died of Covid on Wednesday.

Rajaiah, who was infected by the virus five day ago, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. A native of Dharmaram of Konaraopet mandal, Rajaiah joined the education department as a school assistant teacher (biological science) in 1995 and worked as teacher in Avunur Zilla Parishad High School of Mustabad mandal.

In 2005, he took charge as MEO of Yellareddypet. To protect government schools, he introduced English medium education in schools in undivided Andhra Pradesh. For the first time in the state, he introduced English medium in Padira and Dumala high schools and hired teachers from Kerala. Later, it was introduced in a number of schools across the state.

Besides taking steps to protect government schools, Rajaiah also played an active role in the Statehood movement. After State formation, he took initiatives to introduce English medium in pre-primary schools with the support of local MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rajaiah received district, state and national level best teacher awards.

Rama Rao and Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar extended condolences on Rajaiah’s death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .