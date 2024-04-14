SISA holds workshop on knee joint care in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 12:33 PM

Dr K Raghuveer Reddy, organising secretary, SISA Hospitals with Dr Adrian Wilson, UK and Dr Kristian Kley of Germany.

Hyderabad: Sai Institute of Sports Injury & Arthroscopy (SISA), celebrating its silver jubilee, is hosting a two-day workshop on Knee Joint Preservation, Live Surgery Conference 2024, here on April 13 and 14. This is the 14th such conference hosted by SISA, deliberating on advanced techniques in knee realignment surgery and related aspects.

Experts, including Dr. K Raghuveer Reddy, the organising secretary, Dr. Adrian Wilson, UK and Dr. Kristian Kley, Germany, and other surgeons shared insights into achieving positive outcomes using these techniques.

In knee joint preservation, both non-surgical and surgical treatments are done. Knee joint replacement is the option for patients with advanced arthritis.

However, younger patients below 55, who lead active lifestyles, experience high wear and tear on knee prosthesis. To address this, emphasis must be on repairing the knee rather than replacing to prolong natural knee function.

High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) showcased at the Conference offers a revolutionary approach to correcting bow legs by strategically cutting the shin bone just below the knee joint. By redistributing body weight, it alleviates pain from the worn-out knee joint while promoting mechanical realignment and load distribution.

With its cartilage-protective biological effects, HTO extends the lifespan of partially damaged knees and can potentially forestall the need for total knee replacement. This procedure is particularly beneficial for individuals under 55 with mild to moderate-stage arthritis, athletes, active older patients, and those with specific knee deformities or instability issues. It provides a tailored solution for improving knee function and preserving joint integrity.

After a brief rehabilitation period, individuals can usually resume normal activities within six months and sports within twelve months.

Over 400 surgeons from different parts of the country participated in the conference.