Sisodia, Askari slam centuries for Budding Starts in HCA A Division three-day league

Rishiketh Sisodia (110) and Syed Askari (107) slammed centuries to power Budding Stars to 403 against UBI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

M Samhith Reddy

Hyderabad: Pranav Varma returned with an impressive six-wicket haul (6/52) as his side Gemini Friends restricted Sporting XI to 282 runs on the second day of the HCA A Division three-day league, on Tuesday. In reply, Gemini Friends lost six wickets for 96.

In another match, Rishiketh Sisodia (110) and Syed Askari (107) slammed centuries to power Budding Stars to 403 against UBI. FOr UBI, N Nitin Sai Yadav and S Nikhil scalped four wickets each.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 2:

Hyderabad Bottling 319 in 99.2 overs (Prateek Pawar 101;Shaunak 3/92) vs Jai Hanuman CC 108/4 in 31 overs (Mohd Taha Shaik 4/48); Sporting XI 282 in 94.2 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 99; Mohd Abrar Mohiuddin 3/39, Pranav Varma 6/52) vs Gemini Friends 96/6 in 39 overs (A Prithvi 3/27); Central Excise 212 in 58.3 overs (G Manish 61; Mohd Abdul Adnan 3/35, M Dheeraj Rao 3/31) vs Deccan Chronicle 187/5 in 42 overs; SCRSA 353 in 77.5 overs (Y Jagadish 79; Ammaar Ayub 3/89) vs Ensconse 115 in 48.4 overs (M Suresh 3/26) & 38/2 in 10.5 overs; MP Colts 474/8 decl in 136.2 (MSR Charan 164, S Vaishnav Reddy 118; S Pratap Reddy 3/86, Lokesh 3/93) vs R Dayanand 148/2 in 41 overs (HK Simha 50 batting, Yash Bansal 64batting); Cambridge XI 453 in 131 overs (N Rakesh 120; Akash Bhandari 5/161, Syed Ahmed Quadri 3/55) vs SBI 159/3 in 37.2 overs (Anirudh Singh 55); Combined Districts 119 in 42.5 overs vs India Cements 347/8 decl in 124.2 overs (M Samhith Reddy 106, Suraj Saxena 92); Income Tax 268 & 115/3 in 28 overs (P Akshath Reddy 53 batting) vs Continental 123 in 53 overs (M Sai Krithik 80no; A Rahul Reddy 4/45, B Sandeep 4/19); Evergreen 229 in 46 overs vs EMCC 261/9 in 92 overs (Harish Thakur 69 batting; Illyan Sathani 3/72, Aman Upadhyay 3/65); Budding Star 403 in 115.1 overs (Rishiketh Sisodia 110, Syed Askari 107; N Nitin Sai Yadav 4/132, S Nikhil 4/110) vs UBI 18/0 in 3.2 overs.