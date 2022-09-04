#SitaRamamHindi trends on Twitter as moviegoers heap praises on the film

“What a movie. The beautiful period love story to remember. Mind blowing performance of Dulquer sir and Mrunal maa'm. Could not able to stop my tears (sic),” wrote one user.

Hyderabad: After garnering critical appreciation in the South, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’ released in Hindi on September 2. The period romance drama that was released in Tamil and Malayalam on the same day, is receiving distinctive admiration from the Hindi audience.

With over 16.7 thousand tweets, the hashtag ‘Sita Ramam Hindi’ is trending on the micro-blogging website. Twitterati are heaping praise on Salmaan and Thakur’s characters along with the storyline of the film. Some moviegoers also shared screenshots of the ticketing websites that show the theatres full.

“Watched the movie SitaRamam yesterday. It is a very beautiful love story and keeps you engaged for 3 hours. There are some scenes where you can cry and get overwhelmed. Dulquer Sir your acting is excellent and the character of Ram you have done is unsurpassed (sic),” tweeted another.

The movie written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, and Bhoomika Chawla in pivotal roles. Sita Ramam is a war love story of an orphan Lieutenant, Ram played by Dulquer and his love interest, Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal Thakur.