Six Aakash students score 99 percentile in JEE Main

Hyderabad: Six students of Aakash Institute in Hyderabad have scored 99 percentile and above in the third session of the JEE Main 2021. The students who scored 99 percentile and above include Sriniketan Joshi, Anmol Kurothe, Mrinal Kutteri, KS Makarand, Aditya Kalluri and Aniketh Parkala.

The students joined Aakash Institute in a two-year classroom programme to crack the JEE. They attributed their entry into the elite list of top percentiles in the JEE to their efforts in understanding the concepts besides strict adherence to learning schedule.

Congratulating the students, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), Managing Director Aakash Chaudhry said when the Covid-19 pandemic-hit academic years, Aakash Institute walked the extra mile to turn students into top percentile scorers in the JEE.

“We stepped up our digital presence to be always available for our students. We made study materials, and question banks accessible online. We conducted several virtual motivational sessions and seminars on exam preparation and time management skills. It is heartening to see our efforts paying off, as evident from the score sheets of our students, many of whom are well on their way to get admission in a top IIT or NIT or a Central government’s engineering college to pursue higher studies of their choice,” Aakash Chaudhry added.