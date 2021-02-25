Six arrested in Hyderabad with 34 kg ganja

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department arrested six persons including three from Odisha on Thursday on charges of possessing marijuana illegally. The arrested persons were Narotam Sarkar (41), Prasanjit Biswas (25) and Debrata Chakrabarty (20), all natives of Malkangiri in Odisha, Khokan Haldar (33), Kanjara Shiva Shanker (26) and Syed Sayeed (25), of Gachibowli.

Around 34.7 kg of the contraband was recovered from the possession of the arrested persons along with an auto rickshaw and five mobile phones. They were caught during a routine checking conducted by the excise officials at Gudimalkapur. Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anji Reddy said the marijuana suppliers Golak Mandal (48) and Jagath alias Chandan (22), both natives of Malkangiri in Odisha, were still at large.

