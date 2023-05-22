Six die in separate accidents in erstwhile Warangal

Six people lost their lives in separate accidents in the erstwhile Warangal district in two days. In the first accident, two siblings were killed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:13 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Warangal: Six people lost their lives in separate accidents in the erstwhile Warangal district in two days. In the first accident at Anantasagar crossroad in Hanamkonda district, two siblings were killed.

The deceased persons were Eppalapalli Sivaram (24), a trainee ticket collector with the railways and his brother Harikrishna (23), a software engineer. This devastating event has plunged their parents and relatives into deep mourning. They were the sons of Eppalapalli Manohar of Kandugula village in the neighbouring Karimnagar district.

The family had cherished hopes of witnessing their sons’ prosperous careers and joyful marriages. However, their dreams were shattered by the unfortunate road accident. Sivaram and Harikrishna set off from Hyderabad on their two-wheeler at 5 a.m., aiming to reach their destination before sunrise.

Tragically, eyewitnesses recount that at 5:39 a.m., a speeding vehicle attempting to overtake another collided with their two-wheeler at Anantasagar crossroad, claiming their lives instantly.

Upon visiting the scene, Inspector Praveen Kumar and the Elkathurthi police have transferred the bodies to MGM hospital for postmortem examinations. A thorough investigation into the incident has been launched. In another tragic incident at Bhagirthipeta stage in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a man and his granddaughter lost their lives in a road accident involving an RTC bus and their bike.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a speeding car overturned near Garmillapalli village in Tekumatla mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, resulting in the deaths of two brothers from Warangal. Jannu Ashish (17) and Jannu Abhishek (15) succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Sunday.