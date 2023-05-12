Two die in separate incidents in Khammam

In a road accident at Jeellacheruvu in Kusumanchi mandal, a youth J Sandeep (21) of Dharma thanda in the mandal was killed when a speeding lorry hit his motorbike from behind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational image.

Khammam: Two persons died and two were injured in separate accidents in the Khammam district on Thursday.

In a road accident at Jeellacheruvu in Kusumanchi mandal, a youth J Sandeep (21) of Dharma thanda in the mandal was killed when a speeding lorry hit his motorbike from behind. He was taking his sister Sin

dhu and sister-in-law Harika back to their village on the bike after they appeared for EAMCET in Khammam city. The injured were being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

In another incident at Kallur a labourer M Swamy (55) was killed when an under construction water tank wall collapsed at the local government hospital. Poor quality of the work was said to be the reason for the incident.