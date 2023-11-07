| Six Held For Gambling In Adilabad

Six held for gambling in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Adilabad: Seven persons were arrested by sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) for allegedly involving in banned gambling at Harkapur village in Indervelli mandal on Monday night.

Six mobile phones and cash Rs 62,860 were seized from them.

CCS Inspector D Sainath said that Tatherao, Rajesh, Munde Srikanth, Venkateswamy, Ade Suresh, Jadav Ullas and Chowhan Dinesh from Harkapur were taken into custody for committing the crime, following a tip. A case was booked against the six. Investigations were taken up.