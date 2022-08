| Six Held With 350 Kg Of Marijuana At Shamirpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:07 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police busted an interstate drug racket at Shamirpet and arrested six persons with nearly 350 kgs of marijuana worth over Rs.80 lakh.

Police said the drug peddlers procured the marijuana from dealers in various places and sold it to customers in Hyderabad and other cities.