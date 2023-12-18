| Six Of A Family Killed By One Person In Nizamabad

Six of a family killed by one person in Nizamabad

According to police all the killings took place after December 8.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Nizamabad: One person, allegedly with an eye on a family’s property, killed six members of the family within a week in Matlur village of Dichpally mandal in the district.

According to police, the accused, Prashant, killed all of them separately within a period of a week for the property. He first killed his friend Maklur Prasad and buried his body beside the highway at Dichpally.

Also Read Three persons found murdered in Nizamabad

Later he went to Prasad’s house and told his wife that her husband was arrested by the police and took her to the banks of Godavari river at Basara and pushed her into the water. He then returned to Prasad’s house and killed his two children and threw their bodies in the canal at Soan Bridge.

The next day Prashant took Prasad’s two younger sisters separately and killed them.

According to police all the killings took place after December 8. Sadashiva Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.