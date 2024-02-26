Six-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

Police said the girl’s mother, who returned home after being discharged from hospital, noticed that her daughter was in some distress and enquired about it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Film Nagar police booked a case against a 20-year-old youngster for allegedly luring and sexually assaulting a six-year-old minor girl on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the girl’s mother had left her at her uncle’s house, as she was admitted to a hospital for surgery. The victim was reportedly assaulted by the uncle’s son.

The girl then revealed that she was lured with a chocolate and was sexually assaulted.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s mother, a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked.