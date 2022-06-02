SLIP, BLIP to irrigate 3.84L acres in Sangareddy: Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Sangareddy: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana government was aiming to irrigate agriculture lands in Sangareddy with Godavari water by completing Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP). Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag in Sangareddy on Thursday, the Home Minister said they will bring 3.84 lakh acres under irrigation by completing both the Lift Irrigation Projects as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Elaborating on various welfare and development schemes launched by the Telangana government, Ali said Telangana has become a model in conceiving the welfare schemes and development projects for the rest of the nation. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collectors Rajharshi Sha, J Veera Reddy, DCMS Chairperson Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.