| Smart Bandage To Speed Healing Time Of Chronic Wounds By 25 Per Cent

Smart bandage to speed healing time of chronic wounds by 25 per cent

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new wireless bandage that speeds up the healing process of wounds with a real-time monitoring system.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:39 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Source: Jian-Cheng Lai, Bao Research Group @Stanford University.

Hyderabad: We use bandages for small cuts and bruises to fasten the healing process, but some wounds or injuries, especially chronic wounds, take time to heal. Sometimes, infected wounds may lead to amputation and also become life-threatening.

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new wireless bandage that speeds up the healing process with a real-time monitoring system.

The bandage is an integration of biosensors, a high-pass filter (HPF), a microcontroller unit (MCU), a crystal oscillator, a radio antenna, and adhesive sensing electrodes.

The prototype device has two electronic layers. While the top side has a rubbery polymer film, to which electric components are attached, the lower side of the polymer has hydrogel that lies in contact with the wound.

If the wound doesn’t heal as expected or it is infected, the sensors pass the information to the MCU which triggers a small electrical current into the wound bed to accelerate the process of tissue closure and reduce infection.

“With stimulation and sensing in one device, the smart bandage speeds healing, but it also keeps track as the wound is improving,” said co-author Artem Trotsyuk.

The research, published in the journal ‘Nature Biotechnology’ on November 24, also showed that electrical stimulation activates Selenop and Apoe genes, which are necessary for wound repairing and the growth of tissues.

When compared to normal bandages, the prototype device speeds up the healing time by 25% and skin regrowth by about 50%.