Smashing Blues pleases in morning tials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: Smashing Blue pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND:

600m:

River Song (P Ajeeth K) 47, maintains form. Staridar (Koushik) 47, handy.

1000m:

Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Ashwa Migsun (Ashhad Asbar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, shaped well. Reno Star (Rohit Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1200m:

Sea Of Class (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.

Scintillating Lass (RB) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, in fine shape.