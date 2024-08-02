Snake in an ATM causes commotion in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 04:03 PM

Snake catcher Mahesh shows a common krait snakelet found in an ATM machine in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: A snake, nearly one and half feet long, inside an ATM here on Friday caused a commotion for a while.

A bank employee, Murthy found the snake, reportedly belonging to the common krait species, also known as Bengal krait, inside the Indian Overseas Bank ATM at he SCCL head office branch when he opened the machine to load cash.The employee called a snake catcher Mahesh, who along with his team caught the snake safely and left it in a nearby forest. The incident frightened bank customers who came to the ATM to withdraw cash as the snake species was known to be highly poisonous.