Sneha fares badly on first day

By | Published: 1:01 am

Gurugram: Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh, the last week’s winner, had a miserable an opening day when she finished with a triple bogey and a bogey for a 78 and was 11th in the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Amandeep Drall, who was runner-up last week but finished as the top pro, moved into early lead with two-under 70.

At the DLF Golf and Country Club, Amandeep was one shot ahead of amateur Avani Prashanth (71) and seasoned Tvesa Malik (71), making a return to the domestic circuit for the first time since the second leg of the Tour way back in January.

Jahanvi Bakshi and Seher Atwal carded even par 72 each to share the fourth place, while Astha Madan (73) was sixth. Pranavi Urs, who won the second and third legs before the Tour was halted on account of the pandemic, is lying Tied-7th alongside Hitaashee Bakshi with scores of 2-over 74 each.

