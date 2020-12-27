So here, they make Santa caps, snowman!

The teachers and students of Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills (Feeder School of DPS Nacharam), celebrated Christmas in all its joy and happiness on December 23, on a virtual platform.

Christmas is celebrated by over a billion people worldwide. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated around the world on the December 25th every year.

Christmas is the festival, which inspires the spirit of sharing and caring. It brings cheer and love and we celebrated it with the same fervour. Soaking in the spirit of Christmas tiny tots of classes I and II celebrated the festival with enthusiasm by dressing up in red and white and also by doing an activity related to the festival.

As we all know that as the Christmas arrives, children are excited to decorate the Christmas tree, make a snowman, wear a Santa’s cap and sing carols. So, the students of class I made a 3-D snowman and class II made a Santa’s Cap in their virtual classrooms, under the guidance of their teachers.

The excitement of the students was evident through the enthusiasm and interest shown by them to do the activity. All the children enjoyed doing it. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was visible on the faces of all the children.

