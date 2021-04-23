Soaring High fancied for Ooty feature

False rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 10.30 a.m.

Udhagamandalam: The R. Ramanathan-trained Soaring High appeals most for the Polished Chrome Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85 and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on the race day. The first race starts at 10.30 a.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Big Treasure 1, Beauty Of The Turf 2, Song Of Glory 3

2. Rippling Waters 1, Booms Lang 2, Glorious Trust 3

3. Star Elegant1, Torbert 2, Cotton Hall 3

4. Sweet Fragrance 1, Amber Lightning 2, Maranello 3

5. Soaring High 1, Copper Queen 2, Galvarino 3

6. Lady Solitaire 1, Glorious Sunlight 2, Trending Princess 3

7. Beauteous Maximus 1, Star Symbol 2, Wild Frank 3

8. Wonderful Era 1, Star Fling 2, Choir 3

Day’s Best: Star Elegant.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

