Sobhita Dhulipala’s poetry of despair

Some of her followers termed it heart-wrenching, while some others prayed that the phase should soon fade off.

By | Published: 11:49 am

How about a poem that could stir your soul in these times of despair? A feeling of sadness in these dull and gloomy days, actor Sobhita Dhulipala sums it up the story in a few lines.

“I am afraid.

My heart aches, my television aches.

Our beloveds taken away, like offerings.

In the promise of a painless afterlife.

God sits under a Gulmohar tree,

Watching big men act like small men

His gilded binoculars giggling,

As every mortal is reduced to a merchant.

There is a pyre in my backyard, brother

I fold my fears into flowers every night,

Invent new jokes to tell my frail mother

While an anthem burns under my tongue.”

Soon after she posted the note on her Twitter and Instagram handles, Twitterati was quick to react and appreciated it while at the same time expressing sadness for the loss of innocent people all across the country. Some of her followers termed it heart-wrenching, while some others prayed that the phase should soon fade off.

On the acting front, Sobhita is currently playing a key character in the upcoming movie ‘Major’ starring actor Adivi Sesh. Her first look was recently released by Adivi Sesh.

The Tenali-born actor made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s thriller flick ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ in the year 2016. Later, she appeared in Telugu spy film ‘Goodachari’ in 2018 and Amazon Video’s drama series ‘Made In Heaven’ in 2019 before signing up for ‘Major’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .