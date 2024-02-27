Software company CEO found hanging in Ameenpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 09:29 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A senior software professional and Chief Executive Officer of a software company was found hanging in his home in Ameenpur here. According to the police, Kasi Viswanath, 38, a resident of Durga Homes Phase-2 in Ameenpur, had gone to the United States six months ago to set up a software firm but the project did not take off.

He had returned disappointed, the police said, adding that this was suspected to have driven him to the extreme step. According to his wife Vineela, Viswanath had set up a software company, Eclat Prime, in Madhapur along with his friends a few years ago.

However, it was his dream to set up a company in the US, for which he had gone there. However, multiple issues forced him to drop the idea and return. Vineela said he was upset over the issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went into his office room in their residence and locked the room from inside.

He was found hanging from the window rods later after family members broke open the door when he did not respond to calls. Ameenpur SI EV Raman said a case was registered and investigation was on.