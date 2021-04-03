Software employee crushed to death under TSRTC bus in Malkajgiri

According to the police, A L Natesan (40) a resident of Anandbagh was going on his Activa along with one person Johnny from Anandbagh towards Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A software professional died in a road accident at Malkajgiri on Saturday evening.

According to the police, A L Natesan (40) a resident of Anandbagh was going on his Activa along with one person Johnny from Anandbagh towards Malkajgiri. When they reached the Medplus Medical Shop at Anandbagh, a TSRTC bus came in a reverse direction and hit the two wheeler. “Natesan and Johnny fell on the road and the bus ran over Natesan. He died on the spot while Johnny escaped with injuries,” said B Srinivas, sub inspector Malkajgiri.

