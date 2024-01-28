Software professional dies by suicide in Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 09:58 AM

Hyderabad: A software professional died by suicide at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

The woman identified as Athithi Bharadwaj, was a resident of Happy Home Fortune Apartments at Attapur and employed at a private company.

The friends of the woman told the police that she was into friendship with a man and both planned to get married soon but the person reportedly backed off and cheated her.

The woman slipped into depression and might have ended her life over it by hanging to the ceiling fan in bedroom. A case is registered.