Son of daily wage earner from Adilabad gets seat at prestigious IIST

He achieved a seat to pursue his favorite branch of engineering, space science technology after quite a long time.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

File Photo: Jadi Rakshith Sai

Adilabad: It’s a dream come true moment for Jadi Rakshith Sai, the son of daily wage earner from tribal hinterland Utnoor mandal centre as he set his foot on the campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)-Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala recently. He achieved a seat to pursue his favorite branch of engineering, space science technology after quite a long time.

“I waited to get a seat for a year and finally realized my dream. It’s a special feeling to enter the campus and to end the long wait. There is huge scope for carrying out research in astronomy. I have always been fascinated by space science since my childhood,” Rakshith told ‘Telangana Today.’ He added that he could become a scientist in space science after completing the four-year long course.

In the pursuit of the seat, the younger son of Rajeshwar belonging to a weaker section created a record of sorts. He is the first student from the erstwhile Adilabad district and the second pupil belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) to have been selected by IIST. “I feel proud to have grabbed the opportunity to study the course at the premiere institute,” he beamed.

The ranker recalled that he struggled to pay fees due to the abject poverty of his parents. He stated that his father ekes out a living by engaging himself in agriculture activities. He disclosed his eldest sister was married and elder sister was pursuing a degree in Utnoor. He had scored 828 marks out of 1,000 in intermediate and 8.5 Grade Points Average (GPA) in the SSC.

Meanwhile, he was felicitated by the teachers of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli on Saturday. He pursued intermediate at the centre in 2021. He was provisionally selected by IIST for displaying outstanding aptitude in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022. He was congratulated by Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and Principal Inala Saidulu for achieving the seat.

Swarupa opined that Rakshith scripted a record by cracking the admission at the deemed to be university and becoming the maiden student from composite Adilabad district. She added that the centre registered another historical achievement.