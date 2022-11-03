Sonam Kapoor pens sweetest appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get.

Hyderabad: Sonam Kapoor recently welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor who is currently embracing motherhood took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a heart-warming note for her ‘angel husband’.

Sharing the pictures from her Austria vacation, Sonam wrote: “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness.(sic)”

“I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking(sic),” she added.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022. Sonam has recently shared a video of her breast-feeding the baby, while getting ready for Karva Chauth celebrations. The video garnered a lot of appreciation from the internet.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in ‘Blind’ with Purad Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The film is the remake of the 2011 Korean movie of the same name.