Soon, Osmania University to launch online courses

Hyderabad: As part of its digital expansion, Osmania University would soon be launching online courses.

The OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder who launched a new studio facility at the Centre for Digital Education Technology (CDET) on the campus here on Thursday, said that in addition to telecast through T-SAT and posting lecture videos on YouTube, the university was working on creating online courses, especially for international students. The new facilities at CDET would come handy in producing e-content for the online courses, he said.

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana said technological upgrade would do wonders for the university and its students. OSD to OU VC Prof. B Redya Naik said digital technologies were revolutionalising every field and expressed hope that the new facility at the CDET would take education to the unreached.

CDET Director Prof. K Stevenson said the studio facility was the first-of-its-kind in a university and has been set up to produce digital content for Osmania students as well as for the outside world.

CDET Joint director Prof. NR Giridhar presented an outline of the Centre’s activities and thanked the university authorities for their support. PGRRCDE Director Prof. GB Reddy hoped to tap the CDET for expanding the resources offered to distance-education students.