South Central Railway GM inspects railway stations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the Kacheguda – Mahabubnagar – Devarkadra – Krishna section on Wednesday. He carried out a rear window inspection from Kacheguda to Krishna railway station, wherein he examined the safety aspects pertaining to maintenance of track, bridges and signaling systems.

He visited Marikal, Maganoor, Devarkadra and Jaklair railway stations and inspected the station premises and reviewed the official records at station master’s office. He discussed with the officials regarding plans for further development of the facilities at Devarkadra railway station.

