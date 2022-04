South Central Railway to restore few trains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the restoration of a few daily express/passenger/DEMU trains.

Accordingly, from May 2, Train No 07971 (old Train No. 57594) from Nanded to Medchal will depart at 4.55 am and arrive 11.40 am and Train No 07970 (old Train No. 57593) between Medchal and Nanded will depart at 2.20 pm and arrive at 8.45 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 07978 (old Train No. 67234) between Vijayawada and Bitragunta will depart at 1.45 pm and arrive at 8.30 pm with effect from May 4 and in the return direction, Train No. 07977 (old Train No. 67233) between Bitragunta and Vijayawada will depart at 4 am and arrive at 9.25 am.