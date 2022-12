South Central Railway to run special trains for Sankranti

The South Central Railway had now announced additional 16 trips of special trains to various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:16 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: To cater to the needs of the rail passengers during Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR), had now announced additional 16 trips of special trains to various destinations.

Accordingly, Tirupati – Vikarabad train will run on January 7, Vikarabad – Kakinada Town will run on January 8, Kakinada Town – Kacheguda will run on January 9, Kacheguda – Tirupati will run on January 10, Tirupati – Vikarabad on January 11, Vikarabad – Narsapur running on January 12, Narsapur – Kacheguda running on January 13, Kacheguda – Tirupati running on January 14.

Also Read South Central Railway to operate 94 special trains for Sankranti

Likewise, Hyderabad – Tirupati train running on January 12, Tirupati – Hyderabad running on January 13, Hyderabad – Narsapur running on January 14, Narsapur – Hyderabad running on January 15, Tirupati – Vikarabad running on January 15, Vikarabad – Narsapur running on Janaury 16, Narsapur – Kacheguda running on January 17 and Kacheguda – Tirupati running on January 18.

Advance reservation for these trains will be available from 8am on Saturday, December 31, SCR officials said.