South Central Railway to run special trains to clear Dasara rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festive time, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Narsapur (07439) and Secunderabad – Tirupati (07469) on October 8, Narsapur – Secunderabad (07440) on October 9, Secunderabad – Cuttack (07479) on October 10.

Likewise, other special trains running are Tirupati – Secunderabad ( 07470), Hyderabad – Yesvantpur (07265) and Cuttack – Secunderabad (07480) on October 11 and Yeswantpur – Hyderabad (07266) on October 12.