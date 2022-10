South Central Railway to run special trains to clear festive rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Among others, the special trains include Hyderabad-Yesvantpur on October 18 and 25 and Yesvantpur – Hyderabad on October 19 and 26. The special trains consist of AC II tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Sitting coaches.

