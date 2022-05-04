Special live telecast on T-SAT to clarify doubts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: A special programme with Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao will be telecast live on T-SAT Network channels on May 5.

In view of the notification issued by the State government on recruitment for SI and Constable posts in different wings of Telangana State Police, the special live programme aims to spread awareness among candidates preparing to appear for the recruitment tests. The show will be telecast on T-SAT at Nipuna channel on May 5 from 11 am, T-SAT CEO, R Shailesh Reddy said.

Srinivasa Rao, who has rich experience in the recruitment process for police posts, will be at the T-SAT studios for the show to answer queries and doubts of the job aspirants. During the show, candidates can have their queries and doubts clarified by calling on Phone Nos. 040-23540326, 23540726 or toll-free number 1800 425 4039.

In the last six years, Telangana government has, in two instalments, filled 30,000 police vacancies and now as part of 2022 notifications, the process has been initiated to fill 16,887 posts, said Shailesh Reddy.

For the benefit of candidates preparing to appear for the tests for these posts, the special telecast on syllabus will be done on T-SAT Nipuna channel from 8 am to 10 am and on Vidya channel from 8 pm to 10 pm, starting May 5, he said. This beaming of the special content on preparing for the recruitment tests will continue till the examinations are concluded.

Hour-long Manomitra:

Also, to help the aspirants overcome mental stress while preparing for the tests, T-SAT Nipuna will be telecasting an hour-long special programme ‘Manomitra’ on May 5 between 4 pm and 5 pm. According to him, the programme will have a repeat telecast on Sunday from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Shailesh Reddy urged the candidates preparing for the recruitment tests to utilise the special content being telecast on T-SAT Network.