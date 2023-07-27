KTR asks T-SAT to facilitate online mock tests for students

It's not just learning methodologies of students, even new teaching methodologies were evolving. In such a scenario, it was important to develop content using different technologies, including simulation and animation, he said.

Hyderabad: Stating that learning methodologies were changing fast, IT Minister KT Rama Rao suggested T- SAT management to come up with more innovative, informative and yet entertaining education modules, especially by facilitating competitive exam aspirants to take online mock tests at their convenience.

Participating in the sixth anniversary celebrations of T-SAT here on Thursday, the Minister said students should benefit ultimately. Today, it was all about edutainment, which was an amalgamation of education and entertainment. This apart, there could be programmes about social awareness and social responsibility. These issues were not the responsibilities of corporate sectors but also every individual. Students should be trained about these aspects at their young age, he said.

Complimenting the T-SAT management, which operates two channels, including Vidya and Nipuna, besides digital mediums through apps, the Minister said T-SAT has 40 lakh registered users. There were also 28 lakh downloads through the T-SAT app, he said.

The Minister said there was 768 hours of school education content, besides lot of information and content for students appearing for different competitive examinations. However, there should be a platform for students to take mock online exams. It could be prepared with 50,000 questions utilizing the services of professors, faculty members and other field experts, he said, assuring that State Government would extend all support towards this initiative.

Stressing that the spacetech sector was now open for private companies, which would be selling more bandwidth, the Minister wanted T-SAT channel management to extend its content catering to the requirements of Telugu diaspora across the world.

The Minister said the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department had sanctioned Rs.33 crore for constructing girls and boys hostels at Nizam College. The girls hostel, which was constructed with Rs.15 crore was already operational and shortly foundation would be laid for boys hostel to be constructed with Rs. 18 crore, he said.

The Minister specifically appealed to the Osmania University management to promote entreprenuership skills among students. For a university, which has lakhs of students, incubating 16 startups companies, was too low. More startups culture should be promoted in the university, he added.