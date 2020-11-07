By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Friday launched special sanitation drive at Masab Tank and said a special intensive sanitation drive has been taken up by the GHMC to keep the city clean.

Due to recent incessant rains, huge quantity of debris, garbage and discarded material has accumulated in nalas, in inundated colonies and bastis, and on the roads in GHMC and surrounding municipalities, he said.

Since there was a chance of spread of seasonal and communicable diseases, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the GHMC has undertaken special intensive sanitation drive, Rammohan said.

He also released Gambusia fish in a tank in ITI institute and said for the special sanitation drive, additional vehicles and manpower have been deployed from sanitation, entomology and other wings. The GHMC was daily removing 5,600 tons of debris and garbage and so far about 1 lakh tons of garbage and debris has been removed while another 30,000 tons of debris is to be removed.

