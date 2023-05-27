Special summary revision of electoral rolls underway in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is holding a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to October 1, 2023 as the qualifying date. The final publication of the electoral rolls will be done by October 4.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj stated that the house to house verification through Booth Level Officers had commenced in the State from May 25 and it would continue till June 23. The preparation of Format 1 to 8 would commence from July 25 and end on July 31, he added.

The publication of integrated draft electoral rolls would be published on August 2 and filling of claims and objections could be taken up till August 31, he said, adding that the disposal of claims and objections would be done by September 22.

All the eligible citizens who would be attaining 18-years of age as on October 1, 2023 could file their applications for enrolment, objections and correction till August 31, he informed.

