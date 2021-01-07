Special teams look out for ex-AP Minister’s husband

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has been arraigned as the prime suspect in the case registered in connection with the alleged kidnap of former badminton player and businessman Praveen Rao and his brothers.

Meanwhile, special teams of the Hyderabad City Police have raided several places in AP and Karnataka to nab Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, and other suspects in the case.

Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were allegedly kidnapped by a gang of 15 to 20 persons and whisked away from their Bowenpally residence on Tuesday night before being let off at Kokapet on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police had arrested Akhila Priya and another suspect AV Subba Reddy on Wednesday, with both of them currently in remand. Incidentally, the First Information Report had Akhila Priya as Accused Number 2 while Subba Reddy was A1. With police digging up more evidence against the former Minister, she was made the prime suspect in the case.

The police have learned that Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram, who is absconding, had planned the kidnapping following a dispute over 25 acres of land at Hafeezpet.

“AV Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya have disputes with Praveen Rao’s family. The family suspect they conspired and hatched the fake income tax raid and the subsequent kidnapping. Based on their complaint, the case has been registered and investigation is on,” a senior official said.

“The ‘raid’ was thoroughly planned and well scripted to avoid suspicion. The family members could not realise that they were fake officials. We suspect a well-organised gang was hired by Akhila Priya and her husband for the job. All those involved will be caught soon,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Akhila Priya’s lawyers have moved the court seeking bail on health grounds. The bail petition was however rejected by the court. On the other hand, the police have also filed a custody petition pointing out that the need for further investigation and the fact that several of the suspects were still absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .