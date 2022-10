Special trains between Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari in November

Visakhapatnam: Special trains between Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari will be run for three trips to clear rush of passengers in November.Train No. 05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari special will leave Dibrugarh on November 1,8, and 15 (Tuesdays) at 19.25hrs to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 15.30hrs and reach Kanyakumari at 22.00hrs on Friday.

In the return direction, train No. 05905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh special will leave Kanyakumari on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 (Sundays) at 17.20hrs to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 23.45hrs and reach Dibrugarh at 20.50hrs on Wednesday.

Stoppages: Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada over East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-11, General Second Class-3, Second class cum luggage/ Divyangjan coaches-1,AC Pantry Car-1 & Generator car-1.