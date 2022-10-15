Special trains between Secunderabad and Cuttack to clear extra rush

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Railways will run special trains between Secunderabad-Cuttack for one trip to clear extra rush of passengers. According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair, AK Tripathi, train No. 07479 Secunderabad- Cuttack special train will leave Secunderabad on October 17 at 20.25.hrs. It will reach Duvvada at 09.15.hrs on the next day and proceed to Cuttack to reach there at 17.35.hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 07480 Cuttack-Secunderabad special train will leave Cuttack on Oct. 18 at 22.30.hrs to reach Duvvada on the next day at 06.05.hrs. It will proceed to Secunderabad to reach there at 18.50 hrs.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepaligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar between Secunderabad-Cuttack railway stations.

Composition: First AC cum 2nd AC coach-1, 2nd AC-4, 3rd AC-10 , Sleeper-03 , General Class-02, Second class cum luggage/Disabled coaches-1 and Generator Motor-1.