Special trains between Srikakulam and Tirupati from Nov 6

According to a railway release here on Friday

Visakhapatnam: Special trains between Srikakulam Road-Tirupati to clear rush of passengers. According to a railway release here on Friday, train No. 07451 Tirupati –Srikakulam Road special will leave Tirupati on Sunday, November 6 at 20.10hrs to pass through Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs and reach Srikakulam Road at 12.30hrs.

In the return direction, train No. 07452 Srikakulam Road-Tirupati special will leave Srikakulam Road Monday, Nov. 7 at 15.00hrs to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 17.15hrs and reach Tirupati on the next day at 08.00hrs.

Stoppages: Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta.

Composition: 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-2, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage coaches-2.