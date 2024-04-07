Sunday, Apr 7, 2024
Updated On - 7 April 2024, 02:40 PM
Hyderabad: TSSP constable ends life at Hussainialam outpost
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A TSSP constable reportedly shot himself to death at a police outpost at Hussainialam early on Sunday.

The constable Baleshwar, was posted at the Kabutar Khana Police Outpost under Hussainialam police station where reportedly he shot himself to death with his service weapon.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.

A case is registered. Senior police officials visited the spot.

More details awaited.

