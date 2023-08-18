Speculation on Jagga Reddy joining in BRS intensifies in district

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:08 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Sangareddy: As the talk of the Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) intensified, several key BRS leaders from Sangareddy constituency called on the Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday requesting him not to allow Jagga Reddy to join BRS. They have further requested him to declare BRS district President Chintha Prabhakar as a party candidate for Sangareddy Assembly Constituency even if the party admitted Jagga Reddy.

The possibility of Jagga Reddy joining BRS has become a hot topic of discussion among politicians and common people alike in Sangareddy constituency. The political landscape would see a major change if Jagga Reddy joined the BRS. However, the Sangareddy MLA was maintaining silence without making any comments triggering more speculation. However, his close followers in Congress Party were saying that Jagga Reddy would join BRS shortly. The BRS Party leaders had also made no statements on the issue so far.

Jagga Reddy had won the 2018 Assembly Constituency election with a slender margin of 2,589 votes by defeating BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar. In 2014, Chintha Prabhakar had defeated Jagga Reddy with 29,552 votes majority. Jagga Reddy had won the 2004 elections on the BRS ticket but later joined Congress. The three-time MLA from Sangareddy had won on a Congress party ticket in 2009.

