BRS worker’s murder after Jagga Reddy’s comments trigger uproar

The fact that the TPCC working president made these comments in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a couple of Minsiters has startled many.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy’s comments asking the Congress workers not to fear the State police and to show their courage has triggered an uproar from different sections, particularly in the wake of a BRS worker being killed by Congress workers the very next day in Sangareddy.

The fact that the TPCC working president made these comments in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a couple of Minsiters has startled many. The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues had participated in a road show at Medak on Saturday.

Speaking from the dais, with the Chief Minister beside him, Jagga Reddy had exhorted Congress workers not to fear the State police as a Congress government was in power. He also asked the Congress workers to “show their dum” (courage) and that the Chief Minister would manage things at a higher level.

“On April 20, Congress leader said show your guts, no matter what, we are here to take care. Chief Minister will manage at his level. It is our government and do not be afraid of the police. On April 21, news surfaced that the BRS worker Vadithya Srinivas (22) had been beaten to death by Congress cadres in Sangareddy,” Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur, posted on X.

“In the presence of Chief Minister, a Congress leader is motivating cadre to show guts and not to fear the State police. In response, the Chief Minister twirled his moustache. Where is the State heading?” he asked.

Spuran, an X user said: “Shameless Congress crying at Centre that BJP is harassing opposition. In our Telangana, Congress is doing the same in just three months. Imagine if it wins what happens in whole country…”